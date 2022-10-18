Owners won’t be addressing roughing the passer today

While there may be some scattered harumphing in the room today from the multi-billionaires who will gather for the quarterly meeting of Club Oligarch, they won’t be discussing potential fixes to the perceived crisis regarding roughing the passer penalties.

From the league’s perspective, there’s no crisis. From the league’s perspective, the system is working precisely as it was designed.

NFL executive V.P. of football operations Troy Vincent admitted it during a Sunday appearance on ESPN. The rule gives the referee the latitude to be wrong about throwing the flag. When in doubt, whip it out. (Three of those six words are actually in the rulebook.)

The league essentially wants to create a force field around quarterbacks, compelling defensive players to think twice about where, when, and how they’ll hit a quarterback, for fear of drawing a flag. The league wants that because it’s good for the broader business to have as many quarterbacks healthy as possible.

“Ninety-one of the top-100 shows last year on television were NFL games,” Vincent said. “Why? Because of the quarterback play. They want to see points and scores. I think we all have an appreciation. If you don’t have a quarterback, you don’t have a chance to win. As a defender I knew that, you can’t score points, you can’t win.”

As we’ve said before, there should be a firewall between the integrity of the game and the league’s broader business interests. There isn’t, on this point. The league is willing to tolerate a team or two periodically getting screwed, in the name of avoiding the league being screwed by a rash of prime-time games featuring not Josh Allen or Patrick Mahomes but John Wolford or Duck Hodges.

That’s why the owners don’t care about this issue. Yes, they should care about the game. They care far more about the business of the game. That’s one of the practical consequences of the game becoming so big of a business that the owners are focused less on ensuring fairness and equity for every team and more on maximizing rating points and revenue for all of them.

12 responses to “Owners won’t be addressing roughing the passer today

  1. Obviously “kicking that can” down the road…. pathetic! Can’t those clowns accomplish anything meaningful for once instead of discussing how many more billions they can fleece the fans out of?

  5. Rather than arguing every week about which teams got the calls and which didn’t, NFL fans as a group need to focus on the real problem.

    The officiating in the NFL is horribly broken and has been for years, but we’ve tolerated it as long as our team wasn’t the one that got shafted this week. Now the league says the quiet part out loud and tells us that it’s by design. That’s just unacceptable to me.

    Fans across the league need to unite on this issue and let the league know that we demand a better product, because nothing will change unless we do.

  6. Wouldn’t you love to be a fly on the wall when they get to the bottom of the agenda and it reads “Daniel Snyder Issue”? Talk about a get-your-popcorn moment!

  7. What the heck do they do at these meetings if they wont’ be flexible and handle the pressing issues of the league? I hate hearing about these meetings where they don’t actually do anything that matters!

  8. There has to be some kind of balance and consistency. I’m not opposed to protecting quarterbacks, but quarterbacks get injured on perfectly clean tackles as often (or more often) then they do on flagrant roughing calls. They’re never going to be able to keep quarterbacks completely healthy- especially once they become runners. It isn’t good for their business if people believe the game is rigged in favor of top-name quarterbacks either.

  9. Sooner or later, the defense will stop pulling up. Gonna get flagged anyway, might as well destroy the QB.

  10. It’s great that the league is about the QBs, but they have to be careful that it’s not ONLY about the QBs. In the 80s it was about Montana, but he was taken out in some big games. It’s part of the sport.

    Look what Brady has done. He had the most TDs in the league with 28 in 2002 and last year at 44 years old he had the most with 43. Does that really make sense? The league changed so much to the point where even Brady said he doesn’t even need to protect receivers with how he throws the ball anymore because they can’t be hit. Accuracy requirements have been reduced. These changes aren’t what’s driven the increased viewership.

    You don’t want to turn it into the CFL. People will get sick of that in a few years. Got to keep the toughness in the sport.

  11. Making Guardian Caps on helmets mandatory for all NFL games and practices would be the one simple thing they could do that would greatly, GREATLY, improve player safety. They could have this implemented before this week’s games if they wanted to.

  12. Of course they won’t.

    Why bother discussing meaningful issues that need to be addressed when you can instead talk about raising the prices of ticket and subscription packages and how much of a pay raise you want to give Roger?

