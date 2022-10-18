Packers claim Luke Tenuta off waivers

Getty Images

The Packers have added an offensive lineman to their active roster.

The team announced on Tuesday that they have claimed tackle Luke Tenuta off of waivers from the Colts. They had an open roster spot after placing linebacker Tipa Galeai on injured reserve on Saturday.

Tenuta entered the league as a Bills sixth-round pick this year, but failed to make the cut to 53 players and wound up in Indy as a waiver claim. He did not appear in any games for the Colts before he was cut.

In addition to the Tenuta claim, the Packers also announced that they have signed safety Innis Gaines to the practice squad and that they have released cornerback Benjie Franklin and linebacker Ray Wilborn from the practice sqaud.