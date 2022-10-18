PFT’s Week 7 2022 NFL power rankings

Posted by Mike Florio on October 18, 2022, 9:24 AM EDT
Dallas Cowboys v Philadelphia Eagles
1. Eagles (6-0; No. 1): It’s hard to find that first potential “L” for the best team in the league.

2. Bills (5-1; No. 2): This year, they really need their regular-season win in K.C. to result in a rematch in Buffalo.

3. Chiefs (4-2; No. 3): They’ll need to dig deep to avoid falling to 4-3, with a Super Bowl LIV rematch looming.

4. Cowboys (4-2; No. 4): They need to shake off Sunday night and focus on rattling off a few wins.

5. Giants (5-1; No. 8): Imagine how good they’ll be when they’re able to rectify more of the prior regime’s personnel mistakes.

6. Vikings (5-1; No. 11): At some point, winning games late isn’t a fluke. It’s a habit.

7. Jets (4-2; No. 12): Ten years after the Butt Fumble, they may be ready for NBC prime time, again.

8. Ravens (3-3; No. 6): If they ever learn how to hold a double-digit fourth-quarter lead, they’ll be unstoppable.

9. Titans (3-2; No. 10): A lot of teams they’ll be competing with for playoff position lost this weekend, except the Colts.

10. Packers (3-3; No. 9): They need OBJ, ASAFP.

11. Buccaneers (3-3; No. 5): Maybe Tom Brady is quiet quitting.

12. Bengals (3-3; No. 13): It would be nice to see them beat someone convincingly.

13. Patriots (3-3; No. 16): Just as the leaves fall from the trees, the Patriots climb it.

14. Falcons (3-3; No. 20): Arthur Smith, coach of the year?

15. Chargers (4-2; No. 15): How has this team won four of six games?

16. 49ers (3-3; No. 7): At least they didn’t blow a 28-3 lead.

17. Dolphins (3-3; No. 14): It’s Tua time, just in time.

18. Rams (3-3; No. 17): Cam Akers is the first player to want off the Sean McVay ride. Will Akers be the last?

19. Colts (3-2-1; No. 19): That Thursday night win over the Broncos could end up being the springboard for a playoff run.

20. Seahawks (3-3; No. 24): Wouldn’t it be something if Seattle makes the playoffs and Denver doesn’t?

21. Jaguars (2-4; No. 18): The moment they built a 14-0 lead in Philly, they fell apart.

22. Browns (2-4; No. 21): The Browns is still the Browns.

23. Steelers (2-4; No. 29): Once again, they become the most dangerous when everyone counts them out.

24. Saints (2-4; No. 22): Dennis Allen is the head coach, but I’m still waiting to see who’ll replace Sean Payton.

25. Cardinals (2-4; No. 23): Maybe Kliff Kingsbury can be Matt Rhule’s offensive coordinator next year.

26. Raiders (1-4; No. 27): The window is open to win some games.

27. Commanders (2-4; No. 31): With Carson Wentz out for a few weeks, why not see what Sam Howell can do?

28. Broncos (2-4; No. 25): Broncos country, let’s slide.

29. Bears (2-4; No. 26): Justin Fields is getting better and better. If only he had anyone else around him who was doing the same.

30. Texans (1-3-1; No. 28): They probably should shoot to the top 20 simply for firing Jack Easterby.

31. Lions (1-4; No. 30): They’ll always have Hard Knocks.

32. Panthers (1-5; No. 32): Robby Anderson should send Steve Wilks a thank-you note.

56 responses to “PFT’s Week 7 2022 NFL power rankings

  1. This ranking should reflect current strength of the team, not potential. Packers should be lower.

    – a Packers fan

  2. Only 10 of the 32 teams have a record above .500, and that includes the Colts who are 3-2-1.

    Is that parity or is it just that everyone isn’t doing very well (which I guess is parity also)?

  4. Tell the truth, Florio. How tempted were you to put the Packers above the Vikings JUST to watch their little heads explode?

  5. The Eagles are a quality team but you would be crazy to pick them head to head over the Bills. This Buffalo team is battle tested and the best team in football until proven otherwise.

  6. 10. Packers (3-3; No. 9): They need OBJ, ASAFP.>>>

    Way too high, Let it go, Let it gooooo.

  8. Let the ‘my team isn’t high enough on completely made up rankings’ complaint fest begin!!!!!

  10. Ill give the Eagles the #1 spot because they haven’t lost, and you cant pick who you play. But I think the Bills are the real deal #1 team this year. Could easily be Bills vs Eagles SB.

  11. Only drawback to the combined success of the Giants and Jets is the NFL scheduling them against each other in the 1pm ET window. There had better be some flexing of schedules later on if both teams continue to win so metro NYCers can watch both teams’ games in full.

  12. “At some point, losing games late isn’t a fluke. It’s a habit.”

    packers s/b in the 22-27 range

  13. The Bills are probably 2x better than the Eagles and maybe more. If that ends up being the Super Bowl it won’t be close.

  14. Proud of my birds, but I know it kills Mike to write that they are number one and the best team in the league. We still have things to work on to be sure. I’m still not convinced we are as good as the bills or the Chiefs. Ak for the other rankings, the Cowboys at number four is an absolute joke. We dismantled that team. They had a couple of passing plays and ran well during the third quarter. That was really it. We exposed their defense and Micah Parsons. If the officiating was even competent, we would’ve scored two more touchdowns. Of course, Mike was pretty much the only analyst in the country to picked them to win.

    Let’s see what else: the Packers are a bad football team. No way they should be where they are. The Jets and the ravens are also too high.

  15. Packers are toast. If you look at their schedule, the way they have been playing they’ll go 2-4 in the next 6 games.

    What excuses will Rodgers have if they lose to the Wentz-less Commanders?

  16. Glad to see my Vikings crack the top ten, and I think this will be the right place for them when everyone understands the scheme and plays consistently. But my gut tells me that this is a little high for where they are now as a football team. Maybe 9?

  18. 29. Bears (2-4; No. 26): Justin Fields is getting better and better.

    Oh please, don’t give us hope!

  21. My Packers should be ranked #1. Why? Ask any of my worshippers. They have me and no other QB in the League comes close. They’re all pretenders. Hint: 4 time MVP anyone?

  23. These are the power rankings, not the standings. Despite the records you can’t really believe the Giants, Vikes and Jets are 5, 6 and 7, can you?

  24. Props to you Florio for appropriately ranking the Chargers.

    So many people are gonna look at their record and just blindly put them in the Top 10 but frankly, they’ve looked every bit as bad as the 1-4 Raiders.

    With that said, mongonation’s current power rankings:

    1. Eagles (6-0)
    2. Bills (5-1)
    3. Chiefs (4-2)
    4. Cowboys (4-2)
    5. Vikings (5-1)
    6. Giants (5-1)
    7. Jets (4-2)
    8. Bengals (3-3)
    9. Patriots (3-3)
    10. Titans (3-2)
    …..
    28. Cardinals (2-4)
    29. Commanders (2-4)
    30. Bears (2-4)
    31. Lions (1-4)
    32. Panthers (1-5)

  27. The Bengals have won games by 12 and 15 points. These days, any game that is two score (or more) is a convincing win. That’s akin to the potential tying run never coming to the plate in baseball, you aren’t really “in the game” until you can at least tie it. A close win counts as much as a big win and, as they’ve shown, 3 close losses (last play) are still three losses.

  29. Steelers beat BOTH the Bucs and Bengals, but they are still ranked higher than us?? Ridiculous. Steelers are way better then their record.

  31. footballer23 says:
    October 18, 2022 at 10:15 am
    Steelers beat BOTH the Bucs and Bengals, but they are still ranked higher than us?? Ridiculous. Steelers are way better then their record.

    ———————————
    As a great coach once said: “You are what your record says you are”.

  33. This “Green Bay needs OBJ” trope is so tiresome… they don’t. The OL has played so poorly so far that unless OBJ is a triplet and his other two brothers are stud OLmen who come as a package deal… there’s absolutely nothing that OBJ (who probably won’t be ready to go until the last few games of the season, maybe) is going to do to help GB or anyone on this list for a long time.

  34. I have awakened in an alternate universe with the Giants at #5. Possible dark forces at work trying to whammy the Giants.

  35. The Carolina Panthers are definitely the worst team in the league and David Tepper who knows nothing about running a football team definitely shows the results. This team needs a house cleaning from the bottom up. Fire sale is imminent. It is what it is.

  36. I simply do not believe in the Jets.

    1. Bills
    2. Chiefs
    3. Eagles
    4. 49ers
    5. Buccaneers
    6. Ravens
    7. Bengals
    8. Dolphins
    9. Patriots
    10. Giants

  37. Vikings make it to six and their fans are still in here complaining about the Packers rank. Some things never change.

  38. I don’t want to sound like a br0ken record but how in the world can you have the Steelers all the way down at 23 when they have already beaten the number 12 Bengals and number 11 Bucs and are only ONE GAME out of first place in the AFCN? Maybe when they beat your beloved Dolphins in prime time this Sunday you will stop disrespecting them!

  39. Bills > Eagles

    Bills are too low. With all the injuries to the starters and they’re still playing at a higher level than everyone else. Wait until they get healthier after the bye, Bills v Eagles SB = Bills by a billion

  40. Good one from Florio: Just as the leaves fall from the trees, the Patriots climb it

    Until Daboll thwarts a soon-to-be increased opponent focus on Barkley, The G-men will become hit/miss. If Golladay and Toney come around—look out.

  42. As an eagles fan, I 100% agree with your assessment. Regardless of schedule, 6-0 is an accomplishment worthy of a #1 ranking HOWEVER the bills won in KC and that should not be overlooked. I feel like the eagles could compete in KC but win? not so sure about that.

    People should really view these power rankings similar to college rankings (which mean something in ncaa) because the rankings largely reflect results. Does anyone actually believe there are 5 better teams than #6 ranked Alabama? If rankings were based on who’d win at a neutral site, they’d be different. Why folks get so heated over this stuff is goofy

    orangecrush78 says:
    October 18, 2022 at 9:46 am
    Ill give the Eagles the #1 spot because they haven’t lost, and you cant pick who you play. But I think the Bills are the real deal #1 team this year. Could easily be Bills vs Eagles SB.

  43. Steelers fans kill me. Would y’all feel better if they were ranked 16 or 17? I hope the dolphins put up a 40 burger Sunday night

  44. The Bills are chokers and will lose in the playoffs again. The Packers will not make the playoffs, Eagles won’t go to Superbowl.

  45. As an Eagles fan, I do agree with several comments indicating that the Bills should be #1. And that’s said with no disrespect to the Eagles. The thing I look at is point differential. The Bills are league high +95! The Eagles are second with a +56. There’s a huge drop-off after those 2 teams. You can only beat the teams on your schedule and the Eagles have done that by building double-digit leads in every game they’ve played. However, they still need to learn how to put teams away before I can put them up there with the Bills.

  47. Packers can’t stop the run, can’t catch a pass, can’t pressure opposing quarterbacks, can’t protect Rodgers, and special teams are a disaster waiting to happen. Other than that, they’re in great shape!

  50. Every team in any professional football league can easily score on the Browns right now. I haven’t watched that many highlights but am thinking you’re insulting quite a few teams by ranking them worse.

    And now the offense is sputtering . . .

  51. gophersnot says:
    October 18, 2022 at 10:07 am
    GB at 10? Really?
    When they’re 5-10 will they drop a few spots then?

    ————-

    Nope

  52. clevelandrawks says:
    October 18, 2022 at 11:15 am
    Browns fan here. You have them about 10 spots too high.

    ————————

    I do commend the effort and spirit, but you guys have been badly outsucked this year. Sorry but the rating is fair.

  53. Man, the Bills fans can sure cry about being ranked #2 6 weeks into the season. Just looking at the rankings your team beat #3, 8, 9, 18, and 23, and lost to #17. The Eagles beat #4, 6, 21, 25, 27, and 31. Again, it’s week 6. Chill.

  54. If this Seahawks team makes it to the playoffs, then how does anyone else beat Geno Smith for MVP? The defense stinks. The OL stinks. The running game is full of question marks. Most penalized. Etc. Etc. Yet Geno Smith is exceeding all expectations and now even the sports reporters are toying with the idea that this Seahawks team might make it to the playoffs (even if only musing about it in relation to Russ’s goose being cooked).
    – A Seahawks fan

