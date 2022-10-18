Rams sign Ty Nsekhe, put Joe Noteboom and Grant Haley on IR, release Takk McKinley

Getty Images

The Rams announced a handful of roster moves on Tuesday, including the latest shakeup to their offensive line.

Left tackle Joe Noteboom was placed on injured reserve after tearing his Achilles in last Sunday’s win over the Panthers. He joins fellow offensive linemen Tremayne Anchrum, Logan Bruss, David Edwards, and Coleman Shelton on that list. The Rams have also been without center Brian Allen due to injury, but he is not on injured reserve and is expected back in the lineup at some point.

With Noteboom out of commission, the Rams have signed tackle Ty Nsekhe off of the Colts practice squad. Nsekhe played his first two NFL games for the St. Louis Rams in 2012 and has since played 91 games and made 17 starts for the Cowboys, Bills, and Washington.

The Rams also put defensive back Grant Haley on injured reserve. He hurt his knee against Carolina. He had 12 tackles in four appearances this season.

Edge rusher Takk McKinley was released to round out the day’s moves. He had one tackle while playing 18 defensive snaps and five special teams snaps this season.