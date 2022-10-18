Ravens sign DeSean Jackson

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 18, 2022, 4:33 PM EDT
DeSean Jackson is heading to Baltimore.

The Ravens are signing Jackson, the veteran wide receiver’s agent told Adam Schefter of ESPN.

In Baltimore he’ll join an offense that could use another deep threat at wide receiver. Through six games their passing game has run primarily through tight end Mark Andrews, and Jackson will help a young receiving corps led by Rashod Bateman and Devin Duvernay.

The 35-year-old Jackson played half of last season for the Rams and half for the Ravens. He finished 2021 with 20 catches for 454 yards — a career-high average of 22.7 yards per catch, which suggests he hasn’t lost his speed.

Jackson has also played for Philadelphia, Washington and Tampa Bay in his 14-year NFL career. And now the Ravens will give him a shot to play in his 15th season.

5 responses to "Ravens sign DeSean Jackson

  2. Still has the speed but he’s always hurt. Still, he bleeds green so I wish him well.

  4. Captain Lost a Step is in the House! He’ll have one good game and then will be on IR. This is how he does things. And a receiver won’t help a fake QB who runs for a living.

  5. Good low risk high reward pickup. Although he is oft injured he’s lightening in a bottle! I was at MetLife and witnessed 1ST HAND the Miracle At The Meadowlands II !!! Lol Smdh He can help open things up for under routes and relieve some of the pressure off Andrews.

