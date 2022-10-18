Report: Commanders to sign Jake Fromm to practice squad

Getty Images

The Commanders are reportedly adding a quarterback to their practice squad with Carson Wentz set to miss time after finger surgery.

John Keim of ESPN.com reports that they are set to sign Jake Fromm. They have Taylor Heinicke and fifth-round pick Sam Howell on the active roster, so Fromm will be serving as the third quarterback.

Fromm was a 2020 fifth-round pick by the Bills and he was signed off of their practice squad by the Giants late last season. He appeared in three games and made two starts, including a Week 18 loss to Washington.

Fromm was 27-of-60 for 210 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions over all of his appearances.