Posted by Josh Alper on October 18, 2022, 4:17 PM EDT
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson‘s status for Sunday’s game against the Jets remains up in the air after an MRI on his hamstring.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Wilson is considered day-to-day as a result of the injury he suffered in the fourth quarter of Monday night’s loss to the Chargers.

There was reportedly concern that it was a “fairly significant” injury, so this diagnosis is better than one that ruled him out for an extended period of time. That doesn’t put him out of the woods for this week, however, and the next few days of practice should provide a clearer picture of Wilson’s outlook.

Brett Rypien would be the next quarterback up for the Broncos if Wilson can’t play. Josh Johnson would be summoned from the practice squad to serve as the backup in that scenario.

4 responses to “Report: Russell Wilson day-to-day after MRI on hamstring

  1. A lot of Broncos country wants to see Rypien under center to find out if Hackett is terrible, or if he’s just mostly-bad because of Russell Wilson.

  2. This guy signed a whopping 245 million dollar 5 year contract with the Broncos. Talk about striking it rich!! I’m sure Broncos fans are rethinking this big time! Wow. I still remember when Dan Marino got 25 million for 5 years in the early 90s……I thought that was crazy.

  4. It’s tough work pushing wheelbnarrows of cash home from the Bronco’s facility. One could pull their hamstring.

