Report: Russell Wilson day-to-day after MRI on hamstring

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson‘s status for Sunday’s game against the Jets remains up in the air after an MRI on his hamstring.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Wilson is considered day-to-day as a result of the injury he suffered in the fourth quarter of Monday night’s loss to the Chargers.

There was reportedly concern that it was a “fairly significant” injury, so this diagnosis is better than one that ruled him out for an extended period of time. That doesn’t put him out of the woods for this week, however, and the next few days of practice should provide a clearer picture of Wilson’s outlook.

Brett Rypien would be the next quarterback up for the Broncos if Wilson can’t play. Josh Johnson would be summoned from the practice squad to serve as the backup in that scenario.