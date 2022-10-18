Report: X-rays on Myles Garrett’s shoulder were negative

Posted by Charean Williams on October 18, 2022, 7:55 PM EDT
New England Patriots v Cleveland Browns
Getty Images

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett aggravated his shoulder injury in Sunday’s loss to the Patriots. He underwent X-rays Tuesday, and Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports the tests were negative.

Garrett strained his shoulder in a Sept. 26 car wreck and missed Week 4.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said postgame Sunday that Garrett “banged” his shoulder.

But it won’t keep Garrett out of Sunday’s big division showdown against the Ravens.

Garrett made two sacks Sunday, his first sacks since Week 2, as he passed Clay Matthews for the most sacks in team history since the stat became official in 1982.

He has five sacks this season, 1.5 off the league lead.

3 responses to “Report: X-rays on Myles Garrett’s shoulder were negative

  1. Outside of Cleveland he will always be remembered for using a helmet as a weapon. No respect.

  2. On Stevenson’s 20+ yard gallup on 3rd and 10, I literally said “run a draw at Garrett”, because that is a classic way to expose that kind of lower IQ player, where you just know he’s gonna take the cheese.

    He did. 7 points Pats.

    About sums up his useless tenure in Cleveland.

