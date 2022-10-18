Report: X-rays on Myles Garrett’s shoulder were negative

Getty Images

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett aggravated his shoulder injury in Sunday’s loss to the Patriots. He underwent X-rays Tuesday, and Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports the tests were negative.

Garrett strained his shoulder in a Sept. 26 car wreck and missed Week 4.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said postgame Sunday that Garrett “banged” his shoulder.

But it won’t keep Garrett out of Sunday’s big division showdown against the Ravens.

Garrett made two sacks Sunday, his first sacks since Week 2, as he passed Clay Matthews for the most sacks in team history since the stat became official in 1982.

He has five sacks this season, 1.5 off the league lead.