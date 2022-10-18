Robert Saleh: No problem with Elijah Moore, he just wants to contribute

Getty Images

Sunday was a good day for the Jets as they moved to 4-2 with a 27-10 win at Lambeau Field, but one player was left feeling a bit less excited than some of his teammates.

Wide receiver Elijah Moore tweeted that he didn’t understand why he wasn’t targeted with any passes over the course of the win. Moore called the win “bittersweet” as a result and his comments earned him some time with head coach Robert Saleh.

Saleh said at a Monday press conference that he didn’t think Moore had “any bad intentions” and that it was a “learning lesson” about putting things on social media that won’t cause Moore any problems within the team.

“We’ve had conversations,” Saleh said. “He’s fine. He’s a competitive young man. Like everybody, when you’re a competitor like him, he wants to contribute. Sometimes, we can think that our contributions are from production only, when your contributions can come from a variety of different things in terms of the way you show up to the building, the way you lead, the way you communicate with your teammates, the effort that you put on the field. There’s a million ways you can contribute to this football team. He’s a competitor and all he wants to do is contribute. So, I’ve got no problem with Elijah. He’s one of our high-character individuals. I love him to death. Eventually, the production part of it that he’s hoping for will come. He’s just continuing to work.”

The Jets have gone from being short on offensive contributors to having enough of them that some players are less involved in winning efforts than they’d like to be. That’s a big change for the team and it’s one that individual players will have to handle as long as the team keeps netting positive results.