Roger Goodell wants owners to withhold judgment on Daniel Snyder

Posted by Mike Florio on October 18, 2022, 7:58 PM EDT
Los Angeles Chargers v Kansas City Chiefs
Getty Images

As the storm clouds continue to gather around Commanders owner Daniel Snyder, the man in charge of the sport is preaching patience.

Via Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press, Commissioner Roger Goodell told reporters that he has asked owners to reserve judgment on Snyder until attorney Mary Jo White completes her ongoing investigation.

But Goodell said he has no issue with Colts owner Jim Irsay speaking out the way that he did earlier today, making him the first owner to go on record as anti-Snyder.

It’s wise for Goodell, who imposed significant sanctions on Snyder in 2021, to stay neutral. If/when the legal poo-poo hits the fan, the league undoubtedly will try to steer the proceedings to arbitration over which Goodell or his designee will preside. If Goodell come off as having prejudged the situation, it will become harder for Goodell and the NFL to prevent any case(s) filed by Snyder to remain out of the NFL’s secret, rigged kangaroo court.

And, yes, even though Snyder seems to be on the verge of getting exactly what he deserves, if he has non-frivolous legal claims, they should be resolved by a fully independent and open legal process — not behind closed doors with a procedure that makes it much easier for the NFL to get what it wants.

14 responses to “Roger Goodell wants owners to withhold judgment on Daniel Snyder

  2. HAHA. In other words, Snyder laid down a couple of cards he has on Goodell. Told Goodell to run a bit of cover for him by speaking out a bit on Irsay.

    Snyder is going down, and he might just take Goodell with him, which would be glorious.

  3. My take on this is that Goodell privately wants him to sell and they’re negotiating an agreement. Maybe Snyder is holding out for more money in exchange for an NDA. There’s too much $$$$ at stake and I don’t think any of these 33 people want congress sniffing around or any more lawsuits than they already have. They may for the most part be despicable individuals but they didn’t become or stay billionaires by being dumb.

  4. Roger is so bad at his job.

    Laughable that he makes $63 million a year. His agent must be quite good.

  5. this commish is such a fraud! Basically, Goodell is saying “trust the process” but why would you ever trust any of the NFL’s processes? Especially when it comes to matters of the Washington football team. One or two investigations have been completed but results were not reported at least in written form. That’s unacceptable. Rodge.

  6. Can we discuss how jimmy haslem is getting a pass for a 5 year fraud scheme busted by the fbi where he got fined $92M.

    Dan hasnt done anything like this.

  7. The NFL is so desensitized they no longer care about optics. Lie, look the other way, public be damned

  8. Ask ANY Washington fan if he/she likes Snyder as the owner of that team. I doubt you’d find very many who do. And why should they? He’s horrible to employees, has the ego of Napoleaon, and thinks he can get away with whatever he wants because he has for so long. Again, like Trump, with the same inflated ego. I hope they both go down, but doubt Trump will. Snyder just might…. That town would erupt in cheers!

  12. I do not believe that the owners are for the most part despicable individuals, and I think Roger Goodell is doing a fine job, for the most part, as their front man.

  13. Im coming into this as a person who simply hasnt kept up with the whole Snyder thing. Did he commit a crime or something? I know his football team has been a disaster forever, but why is everyone looking to get him out of the league?

  14. Of course Roger does – he can’t be protected from the dirt Snyder is certainly gonna unload!
    Exactly the plea a weasel like Goodell would make!

