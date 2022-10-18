Russell Wilson having MRI on hamstring Tuesday

Getty Images

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson played through a hamstring injury in Monday night’s overtime loss to the Chargers and he’s headed for tests on Tuesday to find out what impact it will have on his availability.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Wilson will have an MRI on the hamstring on Tuesday. Wilson said after the game that the injury “got me pretty good in the fourth quarter,” but he remained in the game through its conclusion.

Pelissero added that there is concern it could be a “pretty significant” injury, so Wilson may not be able to go against the Jets this week. Wilson missed three games during the 2021 season with a hand injury, but he had never missed a game in his first nine NFL seasons.

Brett Rypien is the No. 2 quarterback in Denver with Josh Johnson on the practice squad.