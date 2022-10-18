Russell Wilson having MRI on hamstring Tuesday

Posted by Josh Alper on October 18, 2022, 1:27 PM EDT
DENVER BRONCOS VS LOS ANGELES CHARGERS, NFL
Getty Images

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson played through a hamstring injury in Monday night’s overtime loss to the Chargers and he’s headed for tests on Tuesday to find out what impact it will have on his availability.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Wilson will have an MRI on the hamstring on Tuesday. Wilson said after the game that the injury “got me pretty good in the fourth quarter,” but he remained in the game through its conclusion.

Pelissero added that there is concern it could be a “pretty significant” injury, so Wilson may not be able to go against the Jets this week. Wilson missed three games during the 2021 season with a hand injury, but he had never missed a game in his first nine NFL seasons.

Brett Rypien is the No. 2 quarterback in Denver with Josh Johnson on the practice squad.

 

15 responses to “Russell Wilson having MRI on hamstring Tuesday

  2. This would be a perfect storm for Denver. Rypien comes in, wins against the Jets and maybe Jags, and then what? He goes back to the bench for Chef Boyardee so we can score 16 points per game for the rest of the season. Can we have Drew Lock back?

  4. Oh goodness… How ironic would it be if Rypien gets a start and blows the doors off, surprising everyone. Not likely, but that would just top the cake.

  5. Hackett needs to join him for an MRI of his own head – fans are wondering if he’s got any brains!

  6. As a Seahawk fan the draft picks from Denver are looking better and better, but I am shocked how bad Russell is playing. Colin Cowherd for years blamed Carrol for not letting Russ cook, it is clear the coach knew the QB’s limitations and hid them with a run first offense, Russell never threw over the middle or threw receivers open his strength is off schedule plays and the Denver receivers are not Tyler Locket or Doug Baldwin who got open when he was running around. Denver is in deep trouble.

  8. Russ is lying again. Did you see in forth qtr and o/t that he running around w/o limping.

  9. @goldsmith81 “He goes back to the bench for Chef Boyardee” Well Done, I’m still laughing as I type !

  11. goldsmith81 says:
    October 18, 2022 at 1:38 pm
    I was going to say of course Rypien will beat the Jets and Jags, they’re the Jets and Jags, and then it hit me. Never thought I’d see the day where the Jets and Jaguars aren’t bottom of the barrel teams (besides the one 2017 JAX run)

  12. It’s got to be depressing, terrible GM,that gave away draft picks for QB that can’t play anymore that they have to give 45million a year too. That they are stuck with for at least 4 years. Next year is going to be great QB draft, have to give those picks to Seattle.Almost forgot Head coach in over his head.

  13. He doesn’t want to be out there to get blown out by the Jets and Jaguars.

    His entourage will show no hesitation to throw Rypien under the bus though.

