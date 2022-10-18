Russell Wilson played through hamstring injury suffered in fourth quarter

Getty Images

The Broncos could not pull out a road victory in Los Angeles on Monday, and there may be a significant injury concern.

Head coach Nathaniel Hackett said after the game that quarterback Russell Wilson has a hamstring injury.

Hackett did not give any indication of the injury’s severity. Wilson played all of Denver’s offensive snaps in the loss. He finished 15-of-28 passing for 188 yards with a touchdown and had four carries for 23 yards. He also took four sacks.

When asked about the injury postgame, Wilson sounded like it wasn’t something he could just shake off.

“Yeah, I got my hammy,” Wilson said. “I was kind of scrambling and moving around on one, had to throw it away. It got me pretty good in the fourth quarter. But just tried to play through it and all that.

“I felt good moving around, running around, throwing it and everything else — especially early on. And then that happened, so that was kind of a little unfortunate. But, you know, trying to find a way to win the game.”

Wilson has also been dealing with a shoulder injury, and said the “shoulder did good” before pivoting to say, “I think the only thing that matters is us winning.”

Wilson’s numbers in the second half and overtime were disastrous, as he completed just 3-of-11 passes for 15 yards. With the sacks, Denver had -9 net passing yards after halftime.

Wilson attempted just two passes in the overtime period: a deep incompletion on third-and-1 from the Denver 34 to KJ Hamler and a deep incompletion to Jerry Jeudy on third-and-7 from the Denver 34.

If Wilson’s hamstring affected him that much on Monday night, it’s certainly worth monitoring throughout the week. The 2-4 Broncos host the 4-2 Jets in Week Seven. Brett Rypien is the only other quarterback on Denver’s 53-man roster with veteran Josh Johnson on the practice squad.