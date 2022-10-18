Saints designate Alontae Taylor to return IR; sign Jake Luton to practice squad

Getty Images

The Saints designated rookie defensive back Alontae Taylor to return from injured reserve. He returned to practice Tuesday.

Taylor has not played since Week 2 but is expected to return from an MCL sprain Thursday night.

His return comes at a good time with Marshon Lattimore and P.J. Williams expected to miss the game.

“I’m ready,” Taylor said, via Luke Johnson of nola.com. “I had a chip on my shoulder before, and now I have a bigger one.”

Taylor filled in for Lattimore in Week 2 after Lattimore’s ejection. Taylor played 19 defensive snaps against the Bucs and batted away the only pass thrown his way.

The Saints also re-signed quarterback Jake Luton to the practice squad, signed defensive end Jabari Zuniga to the practice squad and terminated the practice squad contract of defensive tackle Christian Ringo.