Scoring is down in the NFL this season, but league officials say they are not concerned

NFL teams aren’t scoring as many points as they did last year, but league officials don’t see a problem.

This season NFL teams are averaging 21.6 points per game so far in the 2022 season. That’s down from 23.0 in 2021 — and that was down from 24.8 in 2020.

But Judy Battista reported on NFL Network from the owners’ meeting that the league is not concerned. According to the report, if scoring were to stay down all season long it might be looked at it in the offseason, but right now the league thinks it’s a blip.

Still, there’s little doubt that the league prefers higher-scoring games because fans would rather watch higher-scoring games. Every year when scoring is up, the NFL sends out press releases touting the high-scoring games.

When fans complain about bad football, they’re complaining about low-scoring games like Commanders 12, Bears 7 and Colts 12, Broncos 9. The NFL ought to be concerned if those games become the norm.