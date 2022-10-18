Scoring is down in the NFL this season, but league officials say they are not concerned

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 18, 2022, 2:38 PM EDT
Washington Commanders v Chicago Bears
Getty Images

NFL teams aren’t scoring as many points as they did last year, but league officials don’t see a problem.

This season NFL teams are averaging 21.6 points per game so far in the 2022 season. That’s down from 23.0 in 2021 — and that was down from 24.8 in 2020.

But Judy Battista reported on NFL Network from the owners’ meeting that the league is not concerned. According to the report, if scoring were to stay down all season long it might be looked at it in the offseason, but right now the league thinks it’s a blip.

Still, there’s little doubt that the league prefers higher-scoring games because fans would rather watch higher-scoring games. Every year when scoring is up, the NFL sends out press releases touting the high-scoring games.

When fans complain about bad football, they’re complaining about low-scoring games like Commanders 12, Bears 7 and Colts 12, Broncos 9. The NFL ought to be concerned if those games become the norm.

Permalink 14 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

14 responses to “Scoring is down in the NFL this season, but league officials say they are not concerned

  2. Bad football has nothing to do with scoring. It’s the endless amount of penalties that seem to be objective. People like good football, which includes good offense and defense.

  5. Good games can be low scoring. Bad teams playing bad games are the problem. Seems like they show up on Thursday nights like clockwork.

  6. I’m not sure I agree with the logic. Sounds like the defense is playing pretty well in a low scoring game. 🙂

    If they’re concerned about unwatchable games, clean up the rule book.

  8. They’ve done everything possible to slant the games in favor of the offense.
    The problem as I see it is that a few top tier quarterbacks have slipped in their production and aren’t performing at the levels that we come to expect. Rodgers, Wilson, Brady are all middle of the pack of below average. Then there’s the group that contains Justin Fields, Matt Ryan, Baker Mayfield, Trubisky.
    The NFL doesn’t need to do anything. Just let this cycle work itself out.

  9. Scoring is down due to mediocre offenses and QBs … The “stars” aren’t playing week in and week out.

  10. The owners got greedy with the 2011 CBA and traded practice/off-season time for money. It wasn’t going to be evident right away but over time it has revealed itself. Combine that with the changes in college ball toward easy to deploy/consume spread offense and its easy to see how the pro game has been diminished and erasing a few bad calls per game won’t change it.

  13. Call me old school but I’d rather watch a 17-14 game than 45-42 any day. Unfortunately the almighty dollar is king and you won’t bring in those previously non-die-hard fans who need to see scoring to appreciate the game.

    The game I grew up playing and loving is gone forever.

  14. A lot of new coaches this year, a lot of player movement in the offseason, and the trend of not playing any starters in the preseason probably contribute to early-season scoring being down. I’d think that scoring would increase as everyone gets more comfortable with what they’re doing.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.