Taylor Heinicke will start while Carson Wentz is out with fractured finger

Posted by Myles Simmons on October 18, 2022, 1:12 PM EDT
Tennessee Titans v Washington Commanders
Getty Images

It’s Taylor Heinicke time again in Washington.

With Carson Wentz out due to a fractured finger, Heinicke will take over as the Commanders starting quarterback for the time being, head coach Ron Rivera said in his Tuesday press conference.

“Well I think because of the familiarity and the things that we do, it’ll be an easy transition for us,” Rivera said. “I think with Taylor, too, there is that ability to run the ball. He’s got a little bit of that in him. So it’ll be interesting, because the things that we’ll do will match his skill set.”

While the Commanders also have fifth-round pick Sam Howell on the roster, Rivera said there was no consideration given to putting in the rookie. Washington feels like Howell is on track, but he’s still learning.

“No. The focus is Taylor,” Rivera said. “We’re still in a good situation, it’s still early in the year. We like what we’ve got in terms of the skillsets, and in terms of our playmakers — guys that we believe we can get the ball to. And we don’t want to put Sam in a situation like that this early in his career. We feel he’s a young man that as he grows and develops, he’s got a chance.

“But Taylor, I think right now, gives us the best opportunity to be successful.”

Wentz has remained in Los Angeles after undergoing successful surgery to begin his rehab. Rivera said the Commanders will choose whether or not to place Wentz on injured reserve later in the week. If they do put him on IR, Wentz will be out for at least four weeks.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “Taylor Heinicke will start while Carson Wentz is out with fractured finger

  1. Watch them reel of a few wins and watch Wentz’s mind melt a little more with each one.

  2. Heinicke has been a bit concussion prone throughout his career. With the recent adjustments given to that protocol, I wouldn’t be surprised if we see Howell playing in the next week or two.

  4. one thing is sure. washington won’t allow wentz to play the 70% of snaps that would require them to surrender next years second rounder.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.