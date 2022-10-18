Taylor Heinicke will start while Carson Wentz is out with fractured finger

Getty Images

It’s Taylor Heinicke time again in Washington.

With Carson Wentz out due to a fractured finger, Heinicke will take over as the Commanders starting quarterback for the time being, head coach Ron Rivera said in his Tuesday press conference.

“Well I think because of the familiarity and the things that we do, it’ll be an easy transition for us,” Rivera said. “I think with Taylor, too, there is that ability to run the ball. He’s got a little bit of that in him. So it’ll be interesting, because the things that we’ll do will match his skill set.”

While the Commanders also have fifth-round pick Sam Howell on the roster, Rivera said there was no consideration given to putting in the rookie. Washington feels like Howell is on track, but he’s still learning.

“No. The focus is Taylor,” Rivera said. “We’re still in a good situation, it’s still early in the year. We like what we’ve got in terms of the skillsets, and in terms of our playmakers — guys that we believe we can get the ball to. And we don’t want to put Sam in a situation like that this early in his career. We feel he’s a young man that as he grows and develops, he’s got a chance.

“But Taylor, I think right now, gives us the best opportunity to be successful.”

Wentz has remained in Los Angeles after undergoing successful surgery to begin his rehab. Rivera said the Commanders will choose whether or not to place Wentz on injured reserve later in the week. If they do put him on IR, Wentz will be out for at least four weeks.