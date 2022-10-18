Troy Vincent: “Healthy conversation” about roughing calls, we’re not changing our philosophy

Posted by Josh Alper on October 18, 2022, 1:53 PM EDT
Roughing the passer calls have been a topic of conversation around the league the last couple of weeks and they were part of the discussion at Tuesday’s league meetings in New York.

NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent said that there was “healthy conversation” about the recent calls. Vincent made it clear that nothing is going to change right now and that the league is not going to change its view on protecting quarterbacks.

“Everyone knows if your quarterback is not healthy, you don’t have a chance to win. . . . We’re not changing the philosophy around that call. . . . We’re not going to back off of protecting the quarterback,” Vincent said, via Mark Maske of the Washington Post.

Whatever the conversation on Tuesday, making roughing calls reviewable seems to be an uphill battle. NFL Competition Committee chairman Rich McKay said it was a discussion for the offseason, but noted that the experiment with making pass interference reviewable makes the committee wary of going down that route again.

“When you decide to review subjective fouls, then you’re going to have subjective eyes on something that’s already been viewed once,” McKay said.

McKay also noted that roughing calls are down overall this year, but that’s unlikely to keep any controversial ones in the future from drawing a lot of attention.

7 responses to “Troy Vincent: “Healthy conversation” about roughing calls, we’re not changing our philosophy

  1. So frustrating. The reason an elite QB is needed to win is because the rules changes over the past couple of decades have driven the sport into QB hero ball. Now they won’t address a clear problem in the sport because they cannot risk their heroes. Football used to be the ultimate team game.

  2. Just because something is stupid, ineffective, and damaging to the integrity of the game there’s no reason change anything.

  3. What exactly is “your philosophy,” Troy?

    To try and rig as many games as possible so officials and league executives like yourself can keep using their sportsbooks?

  4. The percentage of calls up or down is irrelevant. People just want consistency! I understand this is a human game, and officiated by humans, so there are going to be mistakes made. We all get that. Just get all refs on the same damn page!

  5. This is some old school, patriarchal bs: when you’re wrong, first change the narrative, then double down, then go on the attack. They’re just doing it right out the open these days. “We’re not going to back off protecting gambling interests… errrr… Quarterbacks.”

  6. The only thing I’ve ever heard out of Troy Vincent, since even before and including deflategate, is whatever he has to say to not rock the boat and eventually get appointed to be the next commish.

  7. Remember: the NFL is never wrong and will make several wrong decisions to prove they are right.

