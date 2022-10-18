Von Miller doubles down on prediction Odell Beckham will sign with Bills

Getty Images

Does Von Miller know something? Or is the Bills star edge rusher merely hoping to speak it into existence?

Miller has doubled down in his prediction that free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will land in Buffalo.

“He’s coming here, man,” Miller told Jarrett Bell of USA Today Sports on Sunday. “He’s coming to the Bills.”

Beckham continues to rehab from the anterior cruciate ligament he tore in Super Bowl LVI. His decision is expected sometime in November.

The Rams were the favorites for Beckham until he recently suggested the Rams are lowballing him, and the Chiefs’ restructure of Travis Kelce‘s contract this week has raised a question about whether it was to make a play for Beckham.

Miller, who frequently talks to Beckham and played with him last season after the Broncos traded Miller to L.A., is putting on the hard sell.

“We could use another guy like that,” Miller told Bell.

Miller previously told Richard Sherman on Sherman’s podcast that Beckham would sign with the Bills.

“He’s coming to the Bills. He’s coming to the Bills,” Miller told Sherman. “It’s already said and done. He’s coming the Bills. We’re down a couple of receivers, man. . . . When it’s said and done, we know where Odell is going to be at man.”