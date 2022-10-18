Von Miller doubles down on prediction Odell Beckham will sign with Bills

Posted by Charean Williams on October 18, 2022, 7:41 PM EDT
Does Von Miller know something? Or is the Bills star edge rusher merely hoping to speak it into existence?

Miller has doubled down in his prediction that free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will land in Buffalo.

“He’s coming here, man,” Miller told Jarrett Bell of USA Today Sports on Sunday. “He’s coming to the Bills.”

Beckham continues to rehab from the anterior cruciate ligament he tore in Super Bowl LVI. His decision is expected sometime in November.

The Rams were the favorites for Beckham until he recently suggested the Rams are lowballing him, and the Chiefs’ restructure of Travis Kelce‘s contract this week has raised a question about whether it was to make a play for Beckham.

Miller, who frequently talks to Beckham and played with him last season after the Broncos traded Miller to L.A., is putting on the hard sell.

“We could use another guy like that,” Miller told Bell.

Miller previously told Richard Sherman on Sherman’s podcast that Beckham would sign with the Bills.

“He’s coming to the Bills. He’s coming to the Bills,” Miller told Sherman. “It’s already said and done. He’s coming the Bills. We’re down a couple of receivers, man. . . . When it’s said and done, we know where Odell is going to be at man.”

10 responses to “Von Miller doubles down on prediction Odell Beckham will sign with Bills

  3. tgsot says:
    October 18, 2022 at 7:56 pm
    Von Miller really just likes to hear himself talk

    ———-

    He also likes causing chaos in the opposing team’s backfield….and he’s good at it

  4. Seeing as the guys a good friend and talks to him daily, I would tend to think there’s some truth to this. This would make opponents weep.

  5. I’d prefer McCaffrey. More blue collar mindset and work ethic. Would blend right in. Trade Moss along with a second rounder.

  6. The only downside to having a guy like Von Miller on the Bills is that he talks way more than anyone else in the entire organization.
    Perhaps the front office would like to keep things under wraps or close to the vest. Well, thanks to Von, the entire league knows the teams business.
    Von doesn’t believe in staying under the radar.

  7. catquick says:
    October 18, 2022 at 8:20 pm
    
    ====================
    Where would he play? You’re not going to sit Gabe Davis

  8. Where would he play? You’re not going to sit Gabe Davis

    You can sit McKenzie for Beckham in 3 WR sets though.

  9. Why would you add one of these receivers you spend a lot of time “trying to get involved in the offense” so they don’t get angry? That’s what OBJ is. Your QB worries about getting a guy like that the ball, instead of just running the offense. And he’s injured so I don’t really see him doing anything this year regardless of when he comes back

  10. I don’t get it – why would a serious contender roll the dice on a guy who hasn’t played a full season in a long time, has been a locker room cancer at 2 of his 3 NFL stops and is currently injured and coming back from an ACL injury? If the cupboard was bare at WR (Green Bay I’m looking at you) I could see it but Buffalo doesn’t make much sense to me.

