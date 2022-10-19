Aaron Rodgers doesn’t practice Wednesday

Getty Images

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has talked about wanting to simplify things for the Packers offense, but he wasn’t involved in any on-field work on that front Wednesday.

Rodgers did not take part in the team’s first practice ahead of Sunday’s game against the Commanders. He is listed with the right thumb injury that he picked up on Green Bay’s final offensive play in Week Five.

Rodgers also sat out practice last Wednesday before returning for the final two days of the week and last Sunday’s loss to the Jets. Rodgers said his thumb was sore after that game and it seems likely he’ll be playing against the Commanders unless he remains out of practice Thursday.

Wide receiver Randall Cobb (ankle), offensive lineman Jake Hanson (biceps), and wide receiver Christian Watson (hamstring) were also out of practice. Left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) and right tackle Elgton Jenkins (knee) were both limited participants while linebacker Rashan Gary (toe) practiced fully.