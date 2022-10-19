Andrus Peat week-to-week with pec injury

Getty Images

The Saints have a lot of player on their injury report heading into Thursday night’s game against the Cardinals and it looks like left guard Andrus Peat will not be in the lineup for that game.

Peat was listed as a non-participant in practice on Monday and Tuesday because of a pectoral injury. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the injury is a strain and that Peat is considered week-to-week at this point.

Given that outlook, playing on Thursday night seems like a real long shot.

Lewis Kidd took Peat’s place after Peat was hurt in last Sunday’s loss to the Bengals. A start on Thursday night would be the first of his NFL career.