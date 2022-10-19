Ben Roethlisberger: Tom Brady didn’t look like he wanted to be out there vs. Steelers

Getty Images

Former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger doesn’t think Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is enjoying football right now.

Roethlisberger said after watching the Steelers’ upset win over the Buccaneers on Sunday that he thought Brady appeared to be checked out of the game mentally.

“Tom is the greatest. The Super Bowl rings show it,” Roethlisberger said on his podcast. “It didn’t look like he wanted to be out there. Maybe it was the pressure and he was getting hit and whatever was going on.”

Roethlisberger said he could see from watching Brady that he’s not having an enjoyable season.

“There’s no way he’s enjoying this. No way,” Roethlisberger said. “I was enjoying being up there watching the game. It just didn’t look fun, to him.”

There’s other evidence that Brady isn’t as committed this season as he has been in the past, including his decision to miss time with the Buccaneers to attend Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s wedding.

“He just went up to his former owner’s wedding two days before,” Roethlisberger said. “He flew up there, missed a walk-through, went up there.”

Roethlisberger said the Brady who faced the Steelers on Sunday was not the same player that Roethlisberger himself faced many times in his NFL career: “It just looked like a different Tom.”