Bill Belichick: No one can replace everything Cody Davis gives us on special teams

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 19, 2022, 9:36 AM EDT
Carolina Panthers v New England Patriots
Patriots special teamer Cody Davis has gone on injured reserve, and coach Bill Belichick says that’s a big loss in New England.

Davis plays on field goals, punts and punt returns, kickoffs and kickoff returns. Belichick says neither the Patriots nor any other team can easily replace a player like that.

“With a player like Cody, you lose that player on five different units,” Belichick said. “Each unit has its own dynamics, each unit has its own responsibility with what he does. No team has a player that can replace a player like that. So it would have to be some type of multiples. You don’t just plug in a guy and get what Cody Davis has given us. . . . It’s five replacements that you have to come up with, and that’s part of the challenge of special teams. . . . Cody is a player it’s really impossible to replace one-for-one, so it’s going to have to be some maneuvering and shuffling.”

Belichick devotes more resources to special teams than most coaches do, often keeping multiple players on the roster just for what they can do in kick coverage, even if they don’t play offense or defense. Davis is one of those players, and he’s a tough player to replace.

6 responses to “Bill Belichick: No one can replace everything Cody Davis gives us on special teams

  1. For a guy who doesn’t like to talk much, Belechick is sure often quoted in the media.

  2. After all the success the Patriots had over 20+ years, I feel like as a Patriots fan I have finally been able to disengage a little bit and just be thankful for what the team has accomplished and kind of just enjoy watching this last chapter. The Patriots have moved on from Brady and nearly all of the core SB roster and will move on from BB at some point soon. It’s interesting to watch BB now. He’s maintaining the same philosophy on how to build a roster and valuing special teams like he always has, but I’m not longer sure the way he does things is a way that can work in the current NFL.

    It will be really interesting to see if he can get the team a legitimate shot at getting back to the Super Bowl before he retires and what state he will leave the team in when he inevitably passes it on to Jonathan Kraft and whomever the next GM and Coach will be.

  3. Belichick will talk all day about special teams. You might noy get him to stop. People keep asking him for injury updates and about personnel decisions, though. That’s when you get absolutely nothing.

  4. Love the nuance Bill brings to player evaluation, especially on special teams.

    He has always treated it as it’s own positional grouping with co-equal importance. He stresses the importance of special teams to field position and overall strategy.

    Slater will be a HOF, as will Vinatieri (who he once called the best athlete on the team.

  5. bullcharger says:
    October 19, 2022 at 10:39 am
    ———

    I feel the same way. After all the success, It’s actually nice to watch a mediocre team have to struggle to win games and not just assume most games are an easy win. As for BB himself, he is a great coach but a crappy GM on the offensive side of the ball in particular. Brady covered up his drafting deficiencies for many years.

