Bill Belichick on N’Keal Harry: Everybody tried, it just didn’t work out

The Patriots selected receiver N'Keal Harry with the No. 32 overall pick in the 2019 draft. But in three seasons with the franchise, Harry never lived up to that draft status.

So, the Patriots traded him to the Bears in July for a seventh-round pick.

Harry hasn’t played for Chicago so far in 2022, as he’s been on injured reserve with an ankle injury. But Harry is expected to be back this week when the Patriots play the Bears on Monday night.

After trading him over the summer, New England head coach Bill Belichick was asked about Harry in his Wednesday press conference.

“Big, talented kid,” Belichick said, via Zack Cox of NESN. “Things didn’t really work out here the way that I think all of us hoped for. Everybody tried, it just didn’t work out. I’m sure he’ll be ready to go, and I’m sure he’ll play hard.”

Harry caught 57 passes for 598 yards with four touchdowns in 33 games for the Patriots. He had just 12 receptions for 184 yards last year.

The Bears could certainly use a boost to their passing game. Darnell Mooney currently leads the team with just 17 receptions for 241 yards. No other player has more than 10 catches.