Buccaneers designate Josh Wells for return

Offensive lineman Josh Wells is on his way back to the Buccaneers lineup.

The team announced on Wednesday that they have designated Wells for return from injured reserve. Wells started at left tackle in Week Two in place of the injured Donovan Smith, but he left the game with a calf injury and went on injured reserve a few days later.

Wells will not have a three-week window to practice with the team. He can be activated at any point in that window and will not be able to return this season if he’s not back on the 53-man roster by the end of that span.

The Bucs also announced that they have signed tight end David Wells to their practice squad.