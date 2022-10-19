Christian McCaffrey: Trade rumors are out of my control

Getty Images

After firing Matt Rhule earlier this month, the Panthers have signaled they’re willing to trade running back Christian McCaffrey — for the right price.

On Wednesday, McCaffrey was asked about being the subject of trade rumors and said he’s not paying attention to it.

“[I’m] keeping that away from me,” McCaffrey said, via Joe Person of TheAthletic.com. “That’s out of my control. I’m trying to control everything I can control, and that’s having a great meeting here next. Right now I’m a Carolina Panther and I’m giving my all to this place.

“If they keep me in the loop, great. If not, it doesn’t matter. Like I said, to me, I’m focused on playing against the Bucs this week right now. And I’m doing everything I can to prepare for that game.”

McCaffrey became the third player in league history to register 1,000 yards rushing and receiving back in 2019. But he battled several injuries in 2020 and 2021, playing just 10 games over those two seasons combined.

He’s been on the field for 85 percent of Carolina’s snaps this season, accounting for 670 yards — 393 rushing, 227 receiving — on 118 touches with three touchdowns.

McCaffrey signed a four-year, $64 million extension through the 2025 season back in April 2020.