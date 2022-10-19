Dan Campbell: I’m not discouraged

Posted by Myles Simmons on October 19, 2022, 9:36 AM EDT
Seattle Seahawks vs Detroit Lions
Though the Lions have one of the league’s best offenses through the first six weeks of the season, the club is 1-4 in large part due to its league-worst defense.

Detroit had a bye in Week Six, giving head coach Dan Campbell and the rest of his staff time to go back to the drawing board and come up with some more successful plans. Campbell said earlier this week that the Lions will alter their practice schedule to integrate some more competitive periods and get some more padded work in. Part of the reason they weren’t doing those things before was health, and the team’s injury situation should be better with the week off of play.

As the team enters a Week Seven matchup with the Cowboys, Campbell is looking to turn things around.

I’m not discouraged,” Campbell said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “I’m not happy with where we’re at. I mean, I don’t think anybody is, but when you really look at it, you’re one or two plays away here and all of a sudden you’re sitting here with three wins. But the reality is we only have one, so that’s where we’re at.”

Dallas will provide a good road test for Detroit in Week Seven, particularly with quarterback Dak Prescott expected to return from injury. If the Lions are going to get their season turned around, a victory over the Cowboys would be a good start.

  1. Dans a fraud. All the hype and tough guy talk was just empty bluster. Lions perennially guaranteed a top 5 draft spot

  2. You should be very discouraged in your 2nd year, as the highlight is Hard Knocks. You put a lot of effort into that, coach. Congratulations.

  4. Sorry Dan. Yeah, losing by three points in your early games might have been close losses, but then the margin grew to 29 against the bottom-feeding Patriots — who held you scoreless as well. You say you’re not discouraged now, but you will be after management fires your butt. Your act was cute when you first started. Now it’s a tired old record — a record of losing.

  5. Ok Dan, just give us an update on D’Andre Swift, is he practicing yet or not???? good god its like you want to talk about everything except the status of your best player

  6. After the rocket scientist failed, the pendulum in Detroit swung too far toward hiring a lunkhead.

  7. Good to see the DC haters out early this morning!

    Yeah, the roster he inherited was worse than garbage at every position not named OL. And 2 offseasons later, it’s come a long way, at least on offense. No one expected them to win this year, and honestly the bigger win would be to find themselves in position to take another top-tier talent in the 2023 draft. If the D makes as big of a jump next year as the O did this year, the Lions will be dangerous.

    Stay the course. If this repeats itself in 2023, I’ll be much more concerned than I am now.

  9. When he was the Dolphins’ interim coach, fans wanted Ross to keep him. Not hiring Campbell as a head coach is the one move Ross made that seems to be the right one.

  10. He has no clue on how to be a head coach. Go for it on EVERY 4th down instead of punting and playing the field position game why don’t ya….

  11. Yes just one or two plays just like every team that doesnt win they lose instead. Good teams make those plays coach.

  12. Watching Hard Knocks you knew “Motor City Dan Campbell”, or “MCDC” was clever when he came up with the nickname “Rodrigo” for Rodriguez. A regular Robin Williams when it comes to improv. Just brilliant stuff!

  13. Any watching this team knew it was a 3 yr build. Firing him does absolutely nothing to help them. This defense was made of practice squad players when he took over.

  14. Detroit Lions ownership made a huge mistake when they hired a first time general manager and first time head coach. As a result, both Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell are learning on the job and the question fans must ask is if they are actually learning anything. It is possible that they both will grow into their positions and it is also possible that one or both are ill suited for the task of turning our team around. So far, neither have shown the particular acumen that would suggest that success is around the corner. Holmes has done a terrible job of identifying and acquiring defensive playmakers, in spite of draft capital and glaring needs. Using 3 of 4 top tier picks on players with known injuries is downright negligent. Similarly, Campbell has yet to show that he is capable of learning from his game management mistakes. Given their contracts, they will likely have 2023 to show significant improvement before the whole thing is blown up. Again.

