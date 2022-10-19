D’Andre Swift limited at Lions practice

Getty Images

Lions running back D'Andre Swift appears to be making progress toward returning to the field Sunday against the Lions.

Swift was able to practice on a limited basis today, the Lions announced.

After a tremendous start to the season, rushing 15 times for 144 yards in Week One, Swift saw his workload reduced the next two weeks, and then he didn’t play at all for two weeks with ankle and shoulder injuries. The Lions are optimistic about him playing this week.

Another reason for optimism is that wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown was a full participant in practice as he continues to recover from an ankle injury.

The Lions gave several players the day off: linebacker Chris Board (knee), receiver D.J. Chark (ankle), tackle Taylor Decker (personal), defensive lineman Charles Harris (groin), safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (ankle), tackle Matt Nelson (calf), cornerback Bobby Price (knee) and wide receiver Josh Reynolds (knee). Other players who were limited were defensive lineman John Cominsky (wrist), cornerback Will Harris (hip) and center Frank Ragnow (foot).