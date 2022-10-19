Davante Adams on misdemeanor assault charge: It was something I regretted, but we’re putting it to bed

Getty Images

At some point, the NFL will punish Raiders receiver Davante Adams for pushing a cameraman to the ground following the team’s loss to the Chiefs on Oct. 10. But it won’t come this week.

Adams will play against the Texans.

“Who we play this week?” Adams asked at the beginning of his news conference.

Told it was the Texans, which Adams obviously already knew, he said, “Can’t wait to talk about Houston. Let’s get it.”

What Adams didn’t want to talk about was the ugly postgame incident that led to a misdemeanor assault charge.

In the locker room after the game, Adams publicly apologized to the man he shoved. He stood by that apology Wednesday in his first media availability since being charged.

“I mean, I said what I said [in Kansas City after the game], and it was genuine. It was honest before,” Adams said, via Paul Gutierrez of ESPN. “Like I said, it was something that I regretted, but we’re putting it to bed now. There’s nothing else to really talk about at this point.”

Adams has 29 receptions for 414 yards and five touchdowns in five games. The Raiders are coming off their bye week.