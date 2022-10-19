Hollywood Brown will miss at least a month

Getty Images

Cardinals receiver Marquise Hollywood Brown has a small fracture in his foot that won’t require surgery but will take some time to heal. Brown received a second opinion and will miss a few weeks.

“It looks like it’ll be indefinite. I think at least a month, I would say,” Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said Wednesday, via video from Bo Brack of PHNX Cardinals podcast. “We’ll evaluate it and go from there.”

It seems a given that Brown will land on injured reserve, which would keep him out a minimum of four weeks.

The timing isn’t terrible for the Cardinals given No. 1 receiver DeAndre Hopkins returns from his suspension this week and Arizona traded for Robbie Anderson earlier this week.

Brown has 43 catches for 485 yards and three touchdowns this season.