Hollywood Brown will miss at least a month

Posted by Charean Williams on October 19, 2022, 3:57 PM EDT
Philadelphia Eagles v Arizona Cardinals
Getty Images

Cardinals receiver Marquise Hollywood Brown has a small fracture in his foot that won’t require surgery but will take some time to heal. Brown received a second opinion and will miss a few weeks.

“It looks like it’ll be indefinite. I think at least a month, I would say,” Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said Wednesday, via video from Bo Brack of PHNX Cardinals podcast. “We’ll evaluate it and go from there.”

It seems a given that Brown will land on injured reserve, which would keep him out a minimum of four weeks.

The timing isn’t terrible for the Cardinals given No. 1 receiver DeAndre Hopkins returns from his suspension this week and Arizona traded for Robbie Anderson earlier this week.

Brown has 43 catches for 485 yards and three touchdowns this season.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.