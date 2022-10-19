J.C. Jackson will start for the Chargers this week

Getty Images

Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson started Monday night’s game against the Broncos, but remaining in the starting lineup felt like less than a sure thing given the way things played out during the game.

Jackson was benched at halftime and head coach Brandon Staley said that his play was not “good enough” in the first 30 minutes of the game. Jackson missed the first two games of the year after having ankle surgery and had not played as well as hoped upon his return, but he’ll get another chance to make a positive impression against the Seahawks this weekend.

Staley said on Tuesday that the team will stay patient with Jackson and confirmed that he will remain in the starting lineup during a Wednesday press conference.

Jackson signed a five-year contract with the Chargers as a free agent this offseason. He has 13 tackles and one pass defensed in his first four games for the team.