Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins limited in Wednesday’s practice

Getty Images

Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase made a rare appearance on the practice report Wednesday. He was limited with a hip injury.

Chase is coming off his best game of the season with seven catches for 132 yards and two touchdowns.

Receiver Tee Higgins (ankle) remained limited. He has not had a full practice since Sept. 28 and has been on the report every week since Week 2.

Linebacker Logan Wilson didn’t practice after injuring his right shoulder in Sunday’s win over the Saints. He is day to day, according to Bengals coach Zac Taylor.

Offensive tackle La'el Collins (rest), defensive end Jeff Gunter (knee) and defensive tackle Josh Tupou (calf) also sat out Wednesday.

Tight end Hayden Hurst (groin) and linebacker Markus Bailey (shoulder) were limited.

Offensive lineman Jonah Williams (knee) was a full participant. He hasn’t missed a snap since dislocating a knee in Week 5.