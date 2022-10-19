James Conner, Matt Prater questionable for Thursday

Getty Images

Running back James Conner was listed as a non-participant in practice again on Wednesday, but the Cardinals aren’t ruling him out for Thursday night.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said at his press conference that Conner will be a game-time decision against the Saints and he was officially listed as questionable on their final injury report. Conner did not play last Sunday because of injured ribs.

Kicker Matt Prater (right hip) was also out last weekend and is listed as questionable for Thursday. The Cardinals will show their hand on a Prater call because they’ll need to elevate Rodrigo Blankenship from the practice squad if Prater is not going to play.

Wide receiver Hollywood Brown (foot), linebacker Dennis Gardeck (ankle), center Rodney Hudson (knee), guard Justin Pugh (knee), and running back Darrel Williams (knee) have been ruled out.

Cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (hamstring) and safety Jalen Thompson (hamstring) round out the questionable group.