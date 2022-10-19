Jets don’t expect to have Jermaine Johnson back this week

Getty Images

The Jets’ push for a fourth straight win will likely take place without rookie defensive end Jermaine Johnson.

Johnson is dealing with an ankle injury that kept him out of last Sunday’s win over the Packers. Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters on Wednesday that Johnson will not practice later in the day and that he does not expect to have the first-round pick available in Denver this Sunday.

Johnson had 12 tackles, two tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks in the first five weeks of the regular season.

Carl Lawson, John Franklin-Myers, Bryce Huff, Vinny Curry, Jacob Martin, and Micheal Clemons made up the defensive end group without Johnson last week and will be in line for the same kind of playing time this week.