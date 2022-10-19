Jim Irsay on why he spoke out against Daniel Snyder: “The shield is taking some damage”

Jim Irsay became the one to say on Tuesday what many have been thinking.

Daniel Snyder needs to go.

I’ll pause right there to pose a very simple question. Does anyone disagree with me on this? At a time when there are two sides to every single question imaginable, including but not limited to the geometric shape of the planet, is there a pro-Snyder cabal out there of which I’m not aware? Other than Snyder, his family, and his paid representatives, does anyone think he should continue to enjoy the privilege of holding the pink slip to the Washington Commanders franchise?

As a practical matter, owners become owners by having the most cash to offer when a team is for sale. The litmus test should extend beyond paper money, however. Is the potential buyer a good person, a desirable partner, a respectable steward of the game? Wherever those lines may be, Snyder seems to be (in my opinion) on the wrong side of each of them. Again, if someone believes otherwise, speak now or forever hold your piece.

Irsay spoke loudly on Tuesday, telling reporters that the time has come for Snyder to go. After his public diatribe, Irsay shared some details with Albert Breer of SI.com regarding the impetus for Irsay’s comments.

“Knowing Wellington [Mara] and Dan Rooney and Lamar [Hunt] and the owners through the years, I know what we’re about as owners,” Irsay told Breer. “Even in the last day, I had a chance to talk to [former 49ers owner] Eddie DeBartolo [Jr.] and [former Commissioner] Paul Tagliabue and just kind of reminisce about the context of decades that have passed and things that have happened. All those things give you certain direction and vision.”

DeBartolo isn’t necessarily an ideal example of responsible ownership. He was forced out more than 20 years ago after some unsavory involvement in the corrupt dissemination of gambling licenses in Louisiana.

“I don’t like the fact that sometimes the way owners are viewed, people think we can do whatever we want, with all the sorts of issues that are out there,” Irsay said. “Because that’s not true. This is not what we stand for, this sort of thing. I mean, it’s absolutely not. So the league’s very important to me. I’ve been taught by founders of the league and, like I said, Lamar and Wellington and Dan Rooney that you do what’s best for the Colts but what’s best for the league, too.

“You have to protect the shield to protect the league, and I don’t like to see the shield damaged. And right now, the shield is taking some damage from all this.”

Indeed it is. While I’ll respectfully disagree with Irsay’s contention that the other 31 owners have squeaky-clean hands (for more, see Playmakers), none has done as much damage to the shield as Snyder has done, in my opinion.

And while other owners have from time to time done things that resulted in discipline, or that didn’t but should have, the toxic workplace in Washington compelled Irsay to speak out.

“Just having three daughters and seven granddaughters, I can relate to that sort of thing,” Irsay told Breer. “My seven granddaughters, as they venture off in different forms of working for organizations. I know the culture that we have in Indianapolis. I know the special culture that we have and the family atmosphere that we have developed there. That’s important to me, and I believe it’s important to many owners in this league, because that’s what we’re about.”

Yes, it’s gotten better in Washington. In part because it apparently couldn’t have gotten much worse, and in part because if it didn’t improve Snyder would already be long gone. The question becomes whether full and proper accountability has occurred for the things that have happened.

In July 2021, the league protected Snyder. It happened not because he’s popular among his peers (he’s not), but because: (1) the league didn’t want a precedent that could be applied to other owners; (2) the league doesn’t want to fight with Snyder; and/or (3) the league fears that, eventually, questions will be asked about what the league office knew about the situation in Washington, when it knew it, and what it did or failed to do to put an end to it.

Even though Snyder got a pass in the aftermath of the Beth Wilkinson investigation, he may not be getting a break as a result of the Mary Jo White follow-up. Whatever the final tally of votes, Irsay has made it clear where he stands. At the appropriate time, the other owners will have an opportunity to do the same.

It will be interesting to see how many choose to protect Snyder at a time when no one seems to be saying that he deserves any further protection.

  1. Stop it with this Shield being some sort of symbol for good. That thing was been drugged through the mud for decades now.

  5. Snyder needs to go. Unfortunately there is a owner in Carolina right now that I wish would go. I have begun to dislike my local team because my negative feelings towards the new owner of the Panthers

  6. “The shield is taking some damage”

    LoL… The Deshaun Watson situation has all but destroyed that shield!

  8. I think that’s a great point. Who thinks Snyder should stay and why?

    The only reason I can think of for people to defend Snyder is they don’t buy into what has been reported about him and they think it’s a witch hunt. These same defenders probably became fans because Snyder stood up for the team name for so long and didn’t agree that it should have been changed.

    For anyone who might feel that way, Snyder has really done nothing for you. Holding out on changing the team name, knowing logically it was inevitable, was a waste of time and money. If he was ahead of it, it would have been a better business decision regardless of his beliefs.

    Also Snyder has never put a quality product on the field since he owned the team. Fans owe him nothing at all and should want him out so they may have a team worth cheering for.

    If anyone has a better reason for defending Snyder, please share.

  9. I’m on record that until terrible acts are proven, Snyder deserves the team he purchased two decades ago.
    I’ve met the guy and his family. They are super successful people. I fail to see how anything has been proven to cause this guy to lose his team.
    This is America. I think the media hates Snyder because they’re jealous over his wealth and power.

  11. See, I think DeBartolo was the PERFECT example. He was a GREAT owner, but got involved in some unsavory stuff. And he wasn’t forced to sell/divest, but he still did. Even semi-worse that his unsavory stuff wasn’t really even related to the team and he didn’t fight it. He was loved by the players and had great success as an organization.

    Dan Snyder is none of those things. Dan openly does bad stuff, and thumbs his nose at you for it. The players generally don’t really like him. The place is a cesspool, both literally and figuratively. No one wants him around and yet he refuses to go.

  12. “The litmus test should extend beyond paper money, however.”
    ———-
    Yes, whenever moral grounds are taken into account. However free market dictates money is the deciding factor in business ownership. Unless a law has been broken that necessarily implies a forced sale, no votes should do it.

    However I do want Snyder and his cronies like Jones gone.

  13. If owners truly care about “the shield” as anything other than a cash cow, then yes, Snyder needs to go. However, it should be obvious to everyone that if Snyder is ousted, doesn’t the way Deshaun Watson was glad-handed seem glaring and hypocritical?

    Social media has ushered in a new era of player accountability – but owners and players should be held to reasonable ethical standards and expectations. I mean, if “the integrity of the shield” actually means anything. Which it really doesn’t.

  14. Daniel Snyder may be king of the dirt-bags, but plenty of other owners are also scumbags.
    When the stones start being thrown around all these glass houses… get your popcorn ready.

  18. If you’re worried about damage to the shield then speak out on the Browns and their highest paid QB in history.

  20. Didn’t Snyder hide money from other owners? That, alone, should motivate the other 31 to vote to sell.

  21. Jim is definitely doing this because he is one of the owners Dan has dirt on. Shameless effort from him but the dirt is likely real bad against airway based on what we already know about him LOL

  25. I mean let’s at least be honest. The NFL partnered with Jeff. They want him to own a team. They could have chosen any team to try to get him one, I think Jeff told them he wanted Washington. As far as hurting the shield. Whoa. Could they have a worse dude making that statement? Ok maybe Jimmy Haslam. But Irsay? Did he help the shield getting arrested for DUI with a bunch of narcotics in his possession? He’s just another entitled son who got what daddy left him. I don’t have evidence if Dan Snyder is good or bad, I have evidence Jim Irsay should not be throwing stones.

  26. “Other than Snyder, his family, and his paid representatives, does anyone think he should continue to enjoy the privilege of holding the pink slip to the Washington Commanders franchise?”

    Well, fans of the other NFC East teams sure appreciate him knowing that team will never be much of a serious threat…

  27. Irsay has done more damage to the image of the shield than Snyder ever has, hit pieces included. The fact that it’s coming from THIS guy, of all representatives of the owners club, just makes this push comical.

    I believe in all individual owners (of anything, including NFL teams) keeping what they own. There’s simply no good reason to force anyone to do anything here.

    Let’s recognize this as what it is – Bezos wants everything Washington, and the owners want Bezos in the club, and they’re forcing the legal owner of the team out by any means necessary. In the name of money, and of course Bezos’ ego.

    Does anyone ACTUALLY believe that these greedy billionaires give two rips about morality?? Irsay was never pushed out? Kraft was never pushed out? Ross was never pushed out? Jones was never pushed out? Boils down to Bezos wanting Washington, and that’s IT.

  30. I’ll take Irsay over Snyder any day. Irsay’s problem is, he parties too much. I can understand that.

