Joe Bachie will return to practice with Bengals

The Bengals are getting a player back on the practice field this week.

The team announced that linebacker Joe Bachie has been cleared to rejoin the team. He is on the physically unable to perform list, so he’ll have a three-week window to practice before the team has to activate him or he will be shut him down for the rest of the year.

Bachie tore his ACL last December and re-signed with the Bengals this offseason. He appeared in nine games for the team last season and made a pair of starts while also playing a regular role on special teams.

Bachie had 30 tackles before his injury last season. He opened his NFL career with two tackles in four games for the Eagles in 2020.