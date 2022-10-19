Logan Wilson considered day-to-day with shoulder injury

Getty Images

On Monday, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said the team was hopeful linebacker Logan Wilson‘s shoulder injury would have him week-to-week.

But on Wednesday, Taylor had even better news.

Via Jay Morrison of TheAthletic.com, Taylor told reporters in his Wednesday press conference that Wilson is considered day-to-day and isn’t ruled out for Sunday’s matchup against the Falcons.

Wilson was ruled out of last week’s win over the Saints in the fourth quarter. Wilson had offseason shoulder surgery after missing time with a shoulder issue during the season.

One of the key pieces of Cincinnati’s defense, has recorded 37 tackles, a pair of passes defensed, and an interception this season.