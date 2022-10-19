Marcus Mariota named NFC offensive player of the week

Getty Images

The Falcons are a bit of a surprise at 3-3, currently tied for first place in the NFC South. And quarterback Marcus Mariota has played well with what he’s been asked to do in head coach Arthur Smith’s offensive system.

Mariota’s latest successful outing was in Sunday’s 28-14 victory over the 49ers and he’s been named NFC offensive player of the week for his performance.

Mariota finished Sunday’s game 13-of-14 passing for 129 yards with two touchdowns, also adding six carries for 50 yards with a TD. Mariota’s only incompletion came on his last pass in the fourth quarter.

According to the NFL, Mariota is the third player in league history to have at least two touchdown passes, one rushing touchdown, and complete at least 90 percent of his passes (with a minimum of 10 attempts) in a single game.

Through six weeks, Mariota has completed 61.3 percent of his passes this season for 1,055 yards with six touchdowns and four interceptions. He’s rushed for 206 yards with three TDs.

Mariota and the Falcons will try to keep things rolling on the road against the Bengals this week.