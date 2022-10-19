Mark Andrews out of practice on Wednesday

Getty Images

There may be an injury issue, or it may be rest.

But according to multiple reporters on the Ravens beat, tight end Mark Andrews was not at the portion of Baltimore’s practice open to media on Wednesday.

Andrews caught seven passes for 106 yards with a touchdown in the Ravens’ 24-20 loss to the Giants on Sunday. He played 92 percent of the offensive snaps.

He’s been quarterback Lamar Jackson’s most productive target by a significant margin. Andrews leads the Ravens with 39 catches, 455 yards, and five touchdowns.

Via Jamison Hensley of ESPN, running back J.K. Dobbins, receiver Devin Duvernay, offensive tackle Morgan Moses, fullback Patrick Ricard, guard Ben Cleveland, defensive end Calais Campbell, and cornerback Marcus Peters also weren’t practicing on Wednesday. But Campbell and Peters are likely rest days.

The Ravens’ full injury report will be released later on Wednesday.