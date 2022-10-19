Nathaniel Hackett will decide whether Russell Wilson plays on Sunday

Getty Images

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, who already had a shoulder injury, added a hamstring injury to it on Monday night. While he said on Wednesday that he hopes to play against the Jets on Sunday, coach Nathaniel Hackett made it clear that the decision isn’t Wilson’s to make.

“That would be me,” Hackett told reporters when asked who will decide whether Wilson plays.

Wilson nevertheless said he’s feeling better every day.

“Obviously, it happened Monday night, but the good thing is I heal quickly,” Wilson said. “I don’t know — wolverine blood or whatever. I’m getting better.”

Hamstring injuries need one thing to heal. Time. Wilson surely knows this, because it’s not his first hamstring injury.

“When you play sports long enough — football, basketball, baseball — you’ve had some hamstring [injuries] in your life,” Wilson said. “But yeah, I’ve dealt with something like this before.”

Wilson summed his status up simply: “If I can go, I’ll go. I’m going to try to do everything I can to be ready.”

If Wilson can’t go, Brett Rypien gets the nod. Despite Wilson’s struggle, it becomes even harder to avoid falling to 2-5 without him playing.