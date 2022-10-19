Nick Bosa feeling “pretty optimistic” about his chances of playing

Getty Images

49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa didn’t play last week because of a groin injury and knew he wasn’t playing early in the week. This week, he feels better about his chances of playing.

“I feel really good,” Bosa said, via Matt Barrows of TheAthletic.com. “I’ve got to get into the practice week and see how it feels, but I’m pretty optimistic.”

He was limited last Friday in his return to practice and feeling better by the day.

With six sacks, Bosa is only a half sack off the league lead. He has had at least one sack in every game except the Week 5 game against the Panthers when he played only 26 snaps because of his injury.