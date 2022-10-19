Nick Bosa, Trent Williams will be limited in Wednesday practice

Posted by Myles Simmons on October 19, 2022, 5:16 PM EDT
There is some good news on the injury front for the 49ers as they begin their practice week for the Chiefs.

Via multiple reporters, head coach Kyle Shanahan said in his press conference that edge rusher Nick Bosa will be a limited participant in Wednesday’s session, as will left tackle Trent Williams.

Bosa, who’s dealing with a groin injury, was a limited participant in Friday’s practice but was inactive for the Week Six loss to the Falcons. Williams (ankle) hasn’t been practicing since suffering the injury in Week Three.

Safety Jimmie Ward (hand) and defensive lineman Drake Jackson ( will also be limited.

Cornerback Jason Verrett (knee) will be a full participant.

Cornerback Charvarius Ward (groin), right tackle Mike McGlinchey (calf), safety Talanoa Hufanga (concussion), defensive lineman Samson Ebukam (Achilles), and defensive lineman Arik Armstead (foot, ankle) won’t practice.

