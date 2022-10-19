P.J. Walker will start again for Panthers this week

Getty Images

P.J. Walker will be back in the starting lineup for the Panthers against the Buccaneers this weekend.

Interim head coach Steve Wilks made the announcement about the team’s quarterback plan at his Wednesday press conference. Walker started last Sunday’s loss to the Rams and left with a neck injury, but he’s been cleared to play this weekend and that puts him ahead of the team’s other options.

Baker Mayfield is no longer wearing a boot to protect his injured ankle, but he remains out of practice. Sam Darnold was designated to return from injured reserve on Wednesday and took part in his first practice since August. That may put him on track to play at some point, but it would be a quick turnaround to put him on the field this week.

Walker was 10-of-16 for 60 yards last Sunday. Jacob Eason was 3-of-5 for 59 yards and an interception after replacing him in the fourth quarter.