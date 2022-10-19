Patriots sign Raleigh Webb off Ravens practice squad

Posted by Josh Alper on October 19, 2022, 1:09 PM EDT
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said that no one will be able to replace all of what Cody Davis provided the team on special teams, but New England will need to find players who can work together to fill in for his absence.

They found one candidate on the Ravens practice squad. Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Patriots have signed wide receiver Raleigh Webb to their active roster.

Webb signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of The Citadel and returned to their practice squad after being one of the team’s final cuts. He’s been elevated twice for games this season, including Baltimore’s Week Three win over the Patriots.

He had one tackle on 34 special teams snaps in those appearances.

  1. One of the most genius moves in the history of the NFL. Right in front of everyone and nobody sees it.

