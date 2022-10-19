Robbie Anderson: Whatever Cardinals put on my plate, I’ll give my all

Getty Images

Wide receiver Robbie Anderson was less interested in talking about leaving the Panthers than joining the Cardinals when he spoke to reporters in Arizona Wednesday.

Anderson was traded to the Cardinals on Monday, which was a day after he was sent to the locker room by Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks during their loss to the Rams. Anderson said “we didn’t win the Super Bowl” when asked what went wrong in Arizona and that he felt “destined” to join the Cardinals for a fresh start.

The question of whether that fresh start will take place this Thursday against the Saints also came up. Anderson’s only had a couple of says to learn the Cardinals offense, but said he’s ready for anything the Cardinals want to throw his way.

“I want to be able to master my craft but it’s not a normal week, so I am trying to pick up everything they selected me to learn and master what I can,” Anderson said, via the team’s website. “Whatever they put on my plate, I’ll give my all.”

The Cardinals could use help at wideout with Hollywood Brown out, but head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Anderson’s playing time will “be very limited” if he plays at all against New Orleans.