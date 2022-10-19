Russell Wilson “hoping” to play Sunday

Getty Images

The Broncos estimated quarterback Russell Wilson as a limited participant in Wednesday’s walkthrough practice. He has a hamstring injury to go with a partially torn lat near his throwing shoulder.

The Broncos call him day to day, and Wilson said Wednesday he is “hoping” to play against the Jets.

“I’m doing everything that I can to get ready to roll. That’s always my mentality,” Wilson said, via Zac Stevens of DNVR. “If I can go, I’ll go. I’m going to try and do everything I can to be ready.”

Wilson has missed only three games because of injury in his 11-year career and all three came last season when he underwent surgery on his right middle finger.

“With him, he’s a very tough competitor. He’s going to do every single thing that he can to possibly get out on the field,” Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said.

Brett Rypien will make his second career start if Wilson can’t play, and Hackett acknowledged the team will get Rypien “ready” to play in case he’s needed.