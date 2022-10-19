Sam Darnold designated to return from injured reserve, back at Panthers practice

Getty Images

Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold is back on the practice field.

Darnold was designated to return from injured reserve today and will be practicing.

That means the Panthers have 21 days to put him on the 53-man roster. It’s not clear how close he is to being active for a game. He suffered an ankle injury in the final preseason game on August 26.

It’s also not clear whether he’ll actually play when he is active. PJ Walker started on Sunday with Baker Mayfield hurt, but Walker got hurt as well and Jacob Eason finished the game. Panthers head coach Steve Wilks has not committed to any of them as the starter when (and if) Darnold, Mayfield, Walker and Eason are all healthy.

The Panthers also designated defensive tackle Bravvion Roy for return from injured reserve.