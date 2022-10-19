Sammy Watkins ready to do whatever he can to help the team

Getty Images

Packers receiver Sammy Watkins returned to practice Wednesday, having missed the past four games on injured reserve. It marked the fourth time in five seasons Watkins has missed at least four games.

Watkins played the first two games this season before injuring a hamstring in practice.

“Very [disappointing],” Watkins said, via Bill Huber of SI.com, “because I had a great camp and then had a great game and then to have that, it was like, ‘Man, dang.’ I thought it was all going well. But I’ve been there before.

“I think it’s part of the journey. When adversity strikes, I think God sets you up for something better later. It made me focus back on my body and [being] in tune with myself, and I handled it well. This is the fastest I ever recovered from a hamstring injury, three weeks, so that’s a great feeling. So, mentally, I’m good, and I just can’t wait to go back out there, blocking, catching balls and doing whatever I can to help the team.”

The Packers could use him. In Watkins’ last game, he caught three passes for 93 yards.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur wasn’t ready Wednesday to declare Watkins ready to play Sunday, but that’s Watkins’ plan.

“I felt great. I’m preparing to play,” Watkins said. “That’s my goal. After that, the coach is going to evaluate me, the trainers, if they give me the OK to play, how many snaps they allow me to play. If they don’t, I might be upset but, at the same time, I know they know what they’re doing, and I’m pretty sure they’re looking at the bigger picture, but I’m preparing to play.”

Watkins has missed 31 of a possible 103 games the past six-plus seasons.