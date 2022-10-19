The drop in roughing the passer calls is irrelevant to the current problem

Here’s the actual guidance from the rulebook: “When in doubt about a roughness call or potentially dangerous tactic against the passer, the Referee should always call roughing the passer.”

That should be the on-air explanation for any and all questionable roughing calls. That’s the way the networks that broadcast the games should be describing it to fans. When Mike Pereira or Dean Blandino or Gene Steratore or John Parry or Terry McAulay are asked whether it looks like roughing happened on a given play, they should be saying, “Well, here’s the thing. The rule requires them to resolve any doubt in favor of throwing the flag. So it doesn’t matter if the replay shows roughing. What matters is that there was enough there for the referee to have doubt when watching the action at full speed in real time.”

That’s what’s going on. And it’s going on because the league is willing to alter the outcome of a game in order to build a force field around all quarterbacks, in the name of keeping as many of them as healthy as possible, so that the vast majority of the most-watched shows on TV will be NFL games.

As previously explained, the league has consciously and deliberately torn down the firewall that separates the integrity of each game from the broader business interests of the league. They’re willing to be wrong about roughing calls in order to keep quarterbacks upright.

Total number of calls does not matter. Ever-present chance a referee will throw a flag at a key moment in the game does. Especially in an age of legalized gambling and, in turn, increased suspicion that the fix may be in. What better way to influence the outcome of a game than to seize on the power to resolve any and all doubt in favor of awarding 15 yards of field position and an automatic first down?