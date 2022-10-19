Todd Bowles wants the Buccaneers to get tougher

USA TODAY Sports

What’s wrong with the Buccaneers? Their head coach thinks they need to toughen up.

“We were bad on third-and-short, even third-and-inches, third-and-one,” Bowles said Tuesday on the Buccaneers Radio Network, via JoeBucsFan.com. “We’ve got to find a way to get one yard. We got some tough guys up there. We’ve got to understand what we are and who we are going forward, as opposed to trying to make a whole bunch of different plays, and we’ve got to be better at that. . . . We’ve got to be tougher up front. We’ve got to be tougher up front on both side of the ball. Plain and simple.”

As JoeBucsFan.com points out, Bowles made improving toughness one of his objectives for the offseason. So far, it hasn’t improved enough for the head coach’s liking. As evidenced by the results — three wins and three losses through six games.

It should be easy to get to 4-3 this weekend, given that the Bucs play the Panthers in Carolina. Then again, it was supposed to be easy last weekend in Pittsburgh.