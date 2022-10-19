Todd Bowles won’t be asking Bruce Arians for input

Getty Images

Bruce Arians may officially be the special advisor to the General Manager of the Buccaneers. He won’t be an advisor, special or otherwise, to the head coach.

Tampa Bay coach Todd Bowles was asked on Wednesday whether he’d ask Arians for advice on how to fix a sputtering offense.

“Well, this is my team, not Bruce’s team, but we talk all the time,” Bowles said, via JoeBucsFan.com. “You don’t jumpstart [the offense] by asking a former coach what to do. We have our own things to deal with, and we understand that. We’ve been with Bruce long enough to know what he wants, but they’ve been with me long enough to know what I want. We’re working towards that and we’ll get through it.”

Bowles added that he and Arians have the same position on wanting big plays. However, Bowles said the roster is very different from what it was in past years and that, as a result, picking the spots for big plays has changed.