Tua Tagovailoa on concussion: When I came to, I wondered what happened

Getty Images

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is expected to return to the starting lineup against the Steelers on Sunday night and he had the starting quarterback’s customary meeting with the media on Wednesday.

It was Tagovailoa’s first time speaking with reporters since he suffered a concussion in Miami’s Week Four game against the Bengals. Tagovailoa’s hands went into the fencing posture after he was hit and his lack of movement made for a scary scene for those watching the game.

Tagovailoa told reporters that he wasn’t frightened, because he has no memory of anything that went on on the field after he got tackled and hit his head on the turf.

“I wouldn’t say it was scary for me at the time because there was a point where I was unconscious so I couldn’t really tell what was going on,” Tagovailoa said, via WPLG. “When I did come to and realize what was going on what was happening I didn’t think of anything long-term or short-term, I was just wondering what happened.”

The decision to clear Tagovailoa to return to a Week Three game after he stumbled following a hit led the NFLPA to call for an investigation into the quarterback’s handling. Tagovailoa spoke with investigators while also dealing with doctor’s visits and taking the other steps needed to proceed through the league’s concussion protocol.

Tagovailoa called the last two weeks “pretty stressful,” but added that he is “glad that I got to go through those things to understand more of the deals of concussions” and that he feels ready to return to the field this week.